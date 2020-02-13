Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.14.

TLRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $72.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Tilray and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21. Tilray has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $83.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 3.87.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.57 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a negative net margin of 97.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 411.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,444.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 31,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $607,218.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,875 shares in the company, valued at $607,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,875 shares of company stock worth $4,077,219 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray by 1,217.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 25,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,484,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tilray by 465.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter valued at approximately $665,000. 8.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

