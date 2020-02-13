Timkensteel (TMST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Timkensteel has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $276.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.54.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Timkensteel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

