TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 987,736 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 87,709 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.08% of TJX Companies worth $60,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after buying an additional 5,274,627 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 379.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 32,899 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $60,404,000 after purchasing an additional 23,141 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.36. 5,192,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $49.05 and a 52 week high of $63.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.12.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.