TokenPay (TPAY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $104,806.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0632 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $104,806.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00048045 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00068166 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001096 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00078673 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,324.76 or 1.00914935 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000684 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001398 BTC.

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,890,523 coins and its circulating supply is 16,688,922 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, Liquid and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

