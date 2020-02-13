Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,537,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 133,524 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.70% of Toll Brothers worth $139,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

NYSE TOL opened at $48.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.90. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12 month low of $34.34 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.