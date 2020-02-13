TOP Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $687,787.00 (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One TOP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. TOP has a market cap of $8.64 million and $687,787.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TOP has traded up 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.16 or 0.03485267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00249180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00149541 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,593,221,100 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

