TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Short Interest Update

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 820,900 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 939,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 75,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,931 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLD. Benchmark began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

BLD traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.70. The stock had a trading volume of 268,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.34. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $120.71.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

