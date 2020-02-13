Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Given a C$82.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) has been assigned a C$82.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$75.25.

TIH stock traded down C$2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$71.16. The company had a trading volume of 190,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.05. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$58.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion and a PE ratio of 20.80.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

