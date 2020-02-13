TouchCon Price Hits $0.0111 (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 100.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One TouchCon coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and STEX. TouchCon has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $31,577.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TouchCon has traded 98.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00046409 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00440905 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007600 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009754 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012230 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001507 BTC.

About TouchCon

TouchCon (CRYPTO:TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,100,364 coins. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo.

Buying and Selling TouchCon

TouchCon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

