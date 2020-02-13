TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 484,100 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 436,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on TOWN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $139.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.19 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 20.61%. Analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in TowneBank by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in TowneBank by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.