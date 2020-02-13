Traceability Chain Market Cap Tops $887,469.00 (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded down 27.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including BCEX, FCoin and LBank. Over the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. Traceability Chain has a total market capitalization of $887,469.00 and approximately $7,556.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00046961 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00439655 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007849 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009766 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00012432 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001519 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 811,355,827 tokens. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1.

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, FCoin and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Traceability Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traceability Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.