Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,557 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.40% of Tractor Supply worth $44,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,779,000 after buying an additional 182,508 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,426,000 after purchasing an additional 226,050 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,162,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,092,000 after purchasing an additional 206,554 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,945,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 326,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,518,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.19 and its 200-day moving average is $96.43. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.52.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.