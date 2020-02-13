Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Short Interest Up 15.8% in January

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.52.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $98.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.43. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $88.02 and a 12 month high of $114.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

