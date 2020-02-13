Traders Buy Large Volume of Enbridge Call Options (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 24,954 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,383% compared to the average daily volume of 1,683 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enbridge by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 378,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 177,020 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,548,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,865. The company has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Argus started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

