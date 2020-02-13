Traders Buy Large Volume of Trimble Put Options (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,566 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,700% compared to the average volume of 87 put options.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $43.15 on Thursday. Trimble has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.97.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.13 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

In other Trimble news, VP Michael Bank sold 5,801 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $228,675.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,995 shares in the company, valued at $669,942.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $301,039.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,620 shares of company stock worth $744,248. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Trimble by 30.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 531,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,614,000 after acquiring an additional 124,635 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth $10,267,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 168.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 163,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

