Traders Purchase High Volume of Freshpet Put Options (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,004 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,494% compared to the typical volume of 63 put options.

NASDAQ:FRPT traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.93. 270,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,109. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $69.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average of $53.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -530.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Freshpet from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $215,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $55,428.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,996 shares in the company, valued at $8,552,937.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,173 shares of company stock valued at $614,125. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 3,162.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 377,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 365,883 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 113.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,362,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,526,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 222,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after purchasing an additional 79,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,786,000.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

