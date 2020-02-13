Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 12,300 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 7,785% compared to the average volume of 156 put options.

Thor Industries stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.88. 667,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,701. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $42.05 and a 1-year high of $87.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,863,000 after purchasing an additional 918,447 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3,167.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 594,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 576,224 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,934,000 after purchasing an additional 474,335 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $13,411,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,146.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,560,000 after buying an additional 217,408 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Northcoast Research raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

