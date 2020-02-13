Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,105 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,479% compared to the average daily volume of 70 put options.

Shares of ASH stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.44. The company had a trading volume of 250,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,369. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.26 and its 200 day moving average is $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other news, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $40,205.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,860.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $106,715.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,894.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

