TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransAlta in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TAC. Credit Suisse Group raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

NYSE TAC opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -22.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth about $60,125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 727.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,440,000 after buying an additional 100,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter worth about $472,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

