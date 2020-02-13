TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransAlta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CIBC raised their price target on TransAlta from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday.

TA opened at C$10.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.75. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.02. TransAlta has a one year low of C$7.30 and a one year high of C$10.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.47%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

