TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at National Bank Financial

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RNW. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.81.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.53. 214,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$11.78 and a 1-year high of C$17.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 20.65.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

