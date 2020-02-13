TransferCoin (TX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $244.00

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $83,881.00 and approximately $244.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,265,759 coins. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

