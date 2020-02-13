TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Short Interest Down 14.2% in January

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 147,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 164,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

TransGlobe Energy stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. TransGlobe Energy has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $90.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGA shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 80,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 49,902 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 676.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,006,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

