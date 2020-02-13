Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.29. Travelers Companies posted earnings of $2.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full-year earnings of $10.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $10.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $11.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.86.

Shares of TRV opened at $135.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $126.23 and a 12 month high of $155.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

