Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,769 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,210,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,648,000 after acquiring an additional 155,508 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $22,275,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,295,000 after acquiring an additional 98,033 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 98,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 96,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 8,321.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 69,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 69,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus decreased their target price on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.86.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $126.23 and a 1-year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

