Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (ASX:TWE) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.20

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (ASX:TWE) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous interim dividend of $0.18.

TWE traded down A$0.68 ($0.48) on Thursday, hitting A$11.18 ($7.93). 13,148,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$17.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58. Treasury Wine Estates has a one year low of A$11.65 ($8.26) and a one year high of A$19.47 ($13.81). The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Sterling Vineyards.

