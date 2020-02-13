TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

Shares of THS stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.54. 975,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,986. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $43.93 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In other news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $314,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,356,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on THS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. William Blair raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.79.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

