TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10-4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.65 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THS. William Blair upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.79.

THS stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.81. The company had a trading volume of 17,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $67.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.14.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $314,304.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,356,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

