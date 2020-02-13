Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust stock opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 207.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 105.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 101,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

