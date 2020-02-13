Trias (TRY) Market Capitalization Hits $771,941.00

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, Trias has traded 39.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Trias has a market cap of $771,941.00 and approximately $3.21 million worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.54 or 0.03505574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00250906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00037697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00147280 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Trias Token Profile

Trias' total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,526,141 tokens. Trias' official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab. The official website for Trias is www.trias.one. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trias

Trias can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

