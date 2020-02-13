TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Short Interest Down 15.1% in January

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,200 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 467,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $37.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.65. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $34.49 and a 1-year high of $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $78.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCBK. BidaskClub lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 32,201 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 520,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 109,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

