Trifast (LON:TRI) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Trifast (LON:TRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) price target on shares of Trifast in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Trifast from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trifast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 232 ($3.05).

LON:TRI traded down GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 173 ($2.28). 33,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,087. Trifast has a one year low of GBX 149 ($1.96) and a one year high of GBX 242 ($3.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $212.92 million and a PE ratio of 17.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 187.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 186.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.27.

About Trifast

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

