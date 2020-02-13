TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.46-3.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of 1.12-1.15, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $996.22 million.TriNet Group also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.86-$1.04 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNET. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price objective on TriNet Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TriNet Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of TNET traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.84. 1,065,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,979. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $76.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $1,313,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,318 shares in the company, valued at $241,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $328,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,978,699.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,574,287. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

