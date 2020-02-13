TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.86-$1.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $276-$278.6, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $264.33 million.TriNet Group also updated its FY20 guidance to 3.46-3.73 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNET. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.50.

TNET stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,979. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.74.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total transaction of $37,093.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $1,313,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,574,287. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

