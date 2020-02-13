TriNet Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 8,631 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 8,199% compared to the typical daily volume of 104 put options.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.84. 1,065,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.85. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $76.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNET. ValuEngine upgraded TriNet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 23,500 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $1,313,415.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $34,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,863 shares of company stock worth $8,574,287. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,699,000 after buying an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,743,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 170.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 66,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

