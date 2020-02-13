Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Down 15.0% in January

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the January 15th total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of TRT opened at $4.25 on Thursday. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $5.49.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

