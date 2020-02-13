Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Stock Holdings Lifted by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Tristate Capital comprises approximately 2.7% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Tristate Capital worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Tristate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tristate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Tristate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tristate Capital by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tristate Capital by 8.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

NASDAQ TSC opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.51 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tristate Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.