Tritax Big Box REIT (BBOX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tritax Big Box REIT (LON: BBOX):

2/11/2020 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/7/2020 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 180 ($2.37). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

2/3/2020 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/3/2020 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 145 ($1.91) price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 145 ($1.91). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/17/2019 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/16/2019 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of LON BBOX opened at GBX 146.30 ($1.92) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 140.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 147.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 10.76. Tritax Big Box REIT PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 156.60 ($2.06).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

