TRON (TRX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.58 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and $1.91 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Coinnest, Trade Satoshi and Allcoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $353.06 or 0.03476881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00247905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00148707 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002926 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, LBank, Bithumb, IDCM, Exrates, Ovis, Kryptono, DigiFinex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptomate, Stocks.Exchange, Coindeal, Zebpay, Cobinhood, Cryptopia, Coinrail, ChaoEX, Sistemkoin, Hotbit, IDAX, Binance, Tidex, RightBTC, Liquid, CoinTiger, Livecoin, CoinFalcon, DragonEX, HitBTC, Bitbns, Allcoin, YoBit, OKEx, Tokenomy, OpenLedger DEX, Liqui, OEX, Kucoin, Coinnest, Bibox, BitForex, WazirX, Indodax, CoinExchange, BitFlip, CoinEx, Upbit, Bitfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BTC-Alpha, Neraex, Fatbtc, Bit-Z, CoinBene, Rfinex, OTCBTC, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, LATOKEN, Mercatox, Braziliex, Huobi, DDEX and Koinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.