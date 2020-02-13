TrueCar (TRUE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $412.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRUE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

