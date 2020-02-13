TrueDeck 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $28,581.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One TrueDeck token can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $202,038.00 and approximately $28,581.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $357.57 or 0.03494956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00250235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00037691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00148362 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000080 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

