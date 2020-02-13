TrueFeedBack 24-Hour Volume Tops $68,705.00 (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $583,427.00 and $68,705.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global, IDEX and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $354.66 or 0.03473181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00245964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00038047 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00147731 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Token Profile

TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,146,615,350 tokens. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @

.

TrueFeedBack Token Trading

TrueFeedBack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

