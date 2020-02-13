Truegame Price Hits $0.0070 on Exchanges (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $580,501.00 and approximately $65,838.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame token can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded 101.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.73 or 0.03480000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00250318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00037723 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00147712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame’s launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/@truegame. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io.

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and Hotbit.

