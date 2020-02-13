TrumpCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $344.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded up 120.2% against the U.S. dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $179,413.00 and $344.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009947 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00027948 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012471 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.55 or 0.02779592 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000706 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002912 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com.

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

