TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 463,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the January 15th total of 415,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $109,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,686,901 shares in the company, valued at $134,571,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,686,901 shares in the company, valued at $244,071,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get TTEC alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in TTEC by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in TTEC during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TTEC by 63.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TTEC by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEC. BidaskClub raised shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60. TTEC has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $50.45.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.