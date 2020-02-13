TurtleCoin (TRTL) Achieves Market Cap of $2.04 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $980,799.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 65,653,896,886 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

