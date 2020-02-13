Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal Sells 8,000 Shares

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $288,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $261,520.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $242,000.00.

TWTR opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 447.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 74,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Twitter by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Twitter by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 887 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWTR. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $34.50 to $36.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

