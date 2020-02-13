Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Director Sells $2,925,720.00 in Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,925,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.10. Twitter Inc has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Twitter by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,176,000 after buying an additional 1,727,024 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,480,000 after buying an additional 1,451,656 shares during the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $35,754,000. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,527,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,947,000 after buying an additional 726,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $22,973,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Twitter to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.