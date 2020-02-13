Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Given New $380.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s previous close.

TYL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.22.

NYSE:TYL traded down $8.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $329.50. 6,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.85 and its 200-day moving average is $278.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 100.49 and a beta of 0.87. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $196.88 and a twelve month high of $338.62.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $2,900,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,366,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.27, for a total transaction of $7,156,750.00. Insiders sold 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,240 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 245.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 233.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

