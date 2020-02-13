Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Tyler Technologies updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.60-5.72 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.60-5.72 EPS.

TYL traded down $4.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $334.17. 302,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.62. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $196.88 and a fifty-two week high of $340.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.88 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.65, for a total value of $4,284,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $2,900,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,366,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,750 shares of company stock worth $19,364,240. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TYL. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.22.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

